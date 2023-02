JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say the intersection of Newton and Schuetter Road is shut down because of a crash.

Not many details have been released, but around 4:00 p.m. police asked people to avoid the area for the next few hours.

A witness says they saw at least one person being loaded into an ambulance.

