Boil advisory issued for parts of Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of the city of Princeton.

Princeton Water Utility says it’s issuing the boil advisory for customers between North Main Street and North Seminary Street and between East Walnut Street and East Emerson Street.

They say that advisory is in effect due to water main maintenance on Feb. 27.

According to a press release, while the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the City of Princeton is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using it.

Officials say the advisory will be in effect until further notice.

