11 arrested after ISP performs drug patrol in Perry Co.
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say an OWI and drug patrol landed 11 people in jail over the weekend.
According to a social media post by the Indiana State Police, the patrol resulted in six felony charges.
They say they found two impaired drives, and also seized a gun.
Troopers say they issued 32 traffic warnings and gave out 10 traffic citations, mostly to impaired drivers.
