Police: Elderly driver hits 2 cars and a pedestrian

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a pedestrian, in her late 70′s, was hit by a car and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday near Holy Family Church.

Police say the driver, a man in his 90′s, backed into another car in the parking lot.

They say he then accelerated forward through a grass median, then hit the pedestrian.

Police say the man then continued forward and hit another parked car.

Officers are still investigating. They say there are no criminal charges for the driver.

It’s not clear how badly the pedestrian was hurt.

