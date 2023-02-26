Polar Plunge
‘Most outstanding official’ honored at ISHAA state championship

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday at the IHSAA state finals, longtime basketball referee, Scott Arthur, was honored as this year’s most outstanding official for girls basketball.

Arthur, who’s from Loogootee, is a member of the Southwestern Indiana Officials Association and has been a licensed referee for 30 years.

He’s officiated 20 sectionals, 12 regionals, seven semi states, and four girls state championships, as well as four boys state championship games.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized for something like this. I owe a lot to the other fellow officials and the guys I work with all the time. It’s enjoyable to come out and officiate with those guys every night. There’s probably more that are more deserving than myself,” said Arthur.

Arthur was selected for this honor by a committee representing the 24 officials associations in Indiana. Officials receiving this honor have gone above and beyond to serve their community and the IHSAA

