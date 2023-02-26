Polar Plunge
HPD: Man arrested for 3rd degree burglary

Jawaun Eastwood
Jawaun Eastwood(Henderson County Detention Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a man was arrested Wednesday for third degree burglary in Henderson.

According to a press release, Henderson Police responded to a call Wednesday at the 1600 block of South Green Street around 8:30 a.m.

Police say when officers arrived the Sheriff observed a male, later identified as Jawaun Eastwood, exiting a building and running into a nearby forest.

Officials say Eastwood was apprehended a short time later and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

