HPD: Man arrested for 3rd degree burglary

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a man was arrested Wednesday for third degree burglary in Henderson.

According to a press release, Henderson Police responded to a call Wednesday at the 1600 block of South Green Street around 8:30 a.m.

Police say when officers arrived the Sheriff observed a male, later identified as Jawaun Eastwood, exiting a building and running into a nearby forest.

Officials say Eastwood was apprehended a short time later and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

