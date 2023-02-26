EPD: Woman arrested after attempting to steal from Schnucks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that an Evansville woman has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Schnucks grocery store.

According to police, officers were dispatched to 3700 North First Avenue for a theft in progress on Saturday just before 6:30 p.m.

Police say officers arrived on scene and spoke with an asset protection agent who captured the woman, later identified was Kelli Winstead, inside the store.

Officials say asset protection advised officers that Winstead had an online order purchased for for 16 items, but attempted to leave the store with 28 items in her cart.

Police say the officers ran Winstead’s name and found that she had a previous conviction for Theft.

Officials say Winstead was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and booked for Theft-Shoplifting with prior conviction.

