Dispatch: Juvenile shot on N. Second Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Vanderburgh County dispatch, one juvenile was shot on North Second Avenue Sunday morning.

Dispatch confirms that the call came in at 9:18 a.m.

According to dispatch, the juvenile was shot at the 900 block of North Second Avenue and several people have been detained at a residence in relation to this incident.

Dispatch confirms the name and condition of the victim has not been released at this time.

We will let you know more as this story develops.

