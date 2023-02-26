On alert for strong winds Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert Monday for strong winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire Tri-State from 3 AM to 3 PM Monday for winds from the southwest around 20 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 40 to 55 mph. Those winds may blow around loose objects, knock down a few tree limbs, and could make driving high-profile vehicles like semi-trucks more difficult, especially on east-west oriented roads.

Our temperatures will hold steady in the 50s overnight as that warm breeze starts to pick up from the south. A few scattered showers are possible tonight, but thunderstorms are not expected.

Another wave of rain will move through the Tri-State Monday morning, mainly from about 6 to 11 AM. A few thunderstorms are possible Monday morning, and an isolated strong to severe storm cannot be completely ruled out, mainly north of I-64. We will then see a mix of sun and clouds Monday afternoon.

The strong southwesterly winds pulling warm air into the Tri-State will send our high temperatures into the low 70s Monday afternoon. Our winds will then weaken and shift direction Monday night into Tuesday, dropping our highs back into the lower 60s.

Two more weather systems bring us additional rain chances Wednesday afternoon and evening then again Thursday evening into Friday. Those rain chances also come with more temperature changes. Highs will be in the lower 70s again Wednesday but will drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday and upper 40s to low 50s Friday.

