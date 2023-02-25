Polar Plunge
‘Though Steel’s Lens’ Festival closing out Black History Month with photojournalism history

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - ‘Through Sleet’s Eyes’ festival, centered around the late Moneta Sleet Jr., is not just a festival officials say, but a space where you can learn about black history, photography, and the intersectionality of the two.

According to the festival’s exhibit, Sleet is most widely known for his photography during the Civil Rights era, but very few people know he’s from the Tri-State.

Festival chair, Emmy Woosley says the festival brings his artistic talents to the forefront through a historical photography exhibit, play and community conversations.

“We were just really hoping to make that connection for youth that even in this modern age there’s still a place for photojournalist,” said Woosley.

Woosley says if people attending aren’t interested being a photo journalist, they can still pull inspiration from Sleet Jr.’s story.

On Friday, students from various Owensboro schools say they enjoyed ‘The Power of the Lens’ interactive play, which is about who Sleet was from their age and well into his adulthood.

Owensboro Community and Technical College student Ella Fogle, says she attended Friday’s play for extra credit and says she got to take away much more than that.

”The story of this photography who’s not nearly as well known as he should be to show that there is greatness within anybody no matter no matter how small the town they’re from or how few the resources they have,” said Fogle.

Actor and play-writer, Jeremy Gillett, says he wanted the kids to understand they were also apart of history.

”Moneta Sleet Jr. being such a legend internationally and domestically he started here in Owensboro, Kentucky and so sometimes it’s not about the size of the place you come from but the size of your dream,” said Gillett.

Day two of the ‘Through Sleet’s Eyes’ festival will start at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Click here for details on Saturday’s festival schedule.

