Police: Man beats officers and hospital staff after driving though a field

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A young man is facing several charges in Jasper.

Police say they were called to a field behind the Vincennes University Jasper Campus around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

They say there were reports of a suspicious man.

Officers say they found 19-year-old Joseph Roy, of Downey, California, walking in the area of Gun Club Road and Woodlawn Drive.

They say he had driven his car down Maplecrest Blvd. and through the field where it was still parked.

Police say they took Roy to the hospital where he beat staff and law enforcement.

His charges include battery on a law enforcement officer, battery, resisting law enforcement, escape, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, intimidation, and disorderly conduct.

