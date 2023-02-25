Police looking for burglary suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have released surveillance photos of a burglary that happened last week.

They are hoping someone might be able to help them identify the suspect.

Police the suspect broke into the a convenience store on N. Kentucky on February 17 and stole more than $500 as well as other items.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-4016.

Convenience store burglary on N. Kentucky in Evansville (Evansville Police)

Convenience store burglary on N. Kentucky in Evansville (Evansville Police)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.