Police looking for burglary suspect
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have released surveillance photos of a burglary that happened last week.
They are hoping someone might be able to help them identify the suspect.
Police the suspect broke into the a convenience store on N. Kentucky on February 17 and stole more than $500 as well as other items.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-4016.
