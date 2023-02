PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Another Polar Plunge was held Saturday at Prides Creek Park in Petersburg.

Officials say there were 179 plunger, and they raised $92,635.

All proceeds go to Special Olympics Indiana.

According to their website, this is the 24th year for the polar plunges.

Several more are held in other cities as well.

