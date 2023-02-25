Mostly cloudy Sunday, windy and warmer Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I have added an Alert Day Monday for strong winds. A few thunderstorms are also possible Monday morning, but it looks like we will most likely dodge the risk of severe weather. However, a Wind Advisory will likely be issued for sustained winds around 20 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph.

Tonight, our winds will be very light. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry, although a stray shower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Our temperatures will hold steady in the 50s Sunday night as a warm breeze starts to pick up from the south. A few scattered showers are possible, but thunderstorms are not expected.

Another wave of rain will move through the Tri-State Monday morning from about 5 to 11 AM. Our skies will then turn mostly sunny Monday afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible Monday morning, but severe weather is not expected in the Tri-State at this time. It looks like any severe storms to our west on Sunday will weaken significantly by the time they move into our region Monday morning. Those storms may restrengthen later in the day Monday but will have already shifted to our east by then.

Although we will likely dodge any severe storms, we are still on alert Monday because it will get very windy as that weather system moves through our region. Winds from the southwest at around 20 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph may blow around loose objects, knock down a few tree limbs, and could make driving high-profile vehicles like semi-trucks more difficult, especially on east-west oriented roads.

Because that wind will be from the southwest, it will pull warm air into the Tri-State, sending our high temperatures into the low 70s once again Monday afternoon. Our winds will weaken and shift direction Monday night into Tuesday, dropping our highs back into the lower 60s.

More rain is possible from Wednesday afternoon and evening on and off through Thursday and Friday, but none of those days look like a washout. Those rain chances do come with more temperature changes. Highs will return to the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday then will drop back into the upper 50s Thursday and upper 40s Friday.

