Lincoln School hosts event to celebrate Black History Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Lincoln School in Evansville are honoring Black History Month.

Music performances and a presentation on the history of the school were held on Friday.

A big surprise happened when ‘19 Nine’ co-founder Josh Barnett announced they would donate $10,000 to the school to be used however the school needed, and it wasn’t limited to sports.

