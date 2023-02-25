Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Lincoln School hosts event to celebrate Black History Month

Lincoln School hosts event to celebrate Black History Month
By Josh Lucca
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Lincoln School in Evansville are honoring Black History Month.

Music performances and a presentation on the history of the school were held on Friday.

A big surprise happened when ‘19 Nine’ co-founder Josh Barnett announced they would donate $10,000 to the school to be used however the school needed, and it wasn’t limited to sports.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
William Cross
Man charged with attempted murder in Evansville shooting
Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley
Police: 6 children neglected in Mt. Vernon, couple arrested
Jackson Greenfield and Tanner Lamb
Police: 2 people caught on camera taking booze from casino
CR 250 S. blocked off during investigation near Francisco
GCSO: Suspect fatally shoots himself after barricading inside Francisco home

Latest News

Lincoln School hosts event to celebrate Black History Month
Lincoln School hosts event to celebrate Black History Month
EFD releases cause of Morton Ave. warehouse fire
EFD releases cause of Morton Ave. warehouse fire
‘Though Steel’s Lens’ Festival closing out Black History month with Photojournalism history
‘Though Steel’s Lens’ Festival closing out Black History Month with photojournalism history
Kentucky Wesleyan Moves ‘Blue Bridge Battle’ to Evansville
Kentucky Wesleyan moves ‘Blue Bridge Battle’ to Evansville