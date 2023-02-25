Lincoln School hosts event to celebrate Black History Month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Lincoln School in Evansville are honoring Black History Month.
Music performances and a presentation on the history of the school were held on Friday.
A big surprise happened when ‘19 Nine’ co-founder Josh Barnett announced they would donate $10,000 to the school to be used however the school needed, and it wasn’t limited to sports.
