Kentucky Wesleyan Moves ‘Blue Bridge Battle’ to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At the Deaconess Sports Park, 13 different Division II softball teams are duking it out to be crowned the winner of the Blue Bridge Battle.

However, it wasn’t even supposed to be there.

The tournament was scheduled to be down in Owensboro, hosted by Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Fisher Park in Daviess County wasn’t going to be up to speed in time for the tourney though.

Dave Kirk with Visit Owensboro says that’s when it dawned on them.

“Just thought, hey, let’s see if they can host them, and it all worked out, and we’re just thankful to be able to save the tournament and continue to move forward to have more in the future,” says Kirk.

In their final hours, they were able to call on their partners in Evansville, and it just so happened the Deaconess Sports Park had an open weekend.

Tim Fulton is the general manager of the Evansville sports complex, and says how helpful it was that they transitioned over to synthetic fields last year, and that February is a slow season for them.

“This year, it just all worked out. All the stars aligned, if you will,” says Fulton, “we had actually planned on opening next week so we were already in the process of getting the park ready. So, we just bumped our plans ahead a little bit, and here we are.”

With the tournament saved, Kirk knows it’s still a hit to the local economy to lose out on hotels and restaurants getting all of that foot traffic.

That said, he’s happy with the way things worked out, and they can now focus their efforts on getting facilities ready to bring the tournament back in the future.

“It’s unfortunate, but you know, things happen,” says Kirk, “you can’t control the weather, and we’re just thankful to again, have the tournament, but we look forward to bringing it back to Owensboro next year.”

Fulton says Evansville and Owensboro have had a longstanding, fruitful relationship together.

He even hinted at hoping for a collaboration event at some point in the near future, but for now, he’s just hoping that this nice weather holds out until the tournament wraps up this weekend.

