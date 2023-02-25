Polar Plunge
Forest Park girls basketball wins IHSAA Class 2 state championship second year in a row

Forest Park’s Amber Tretter receiving the Mental Attitude Award.
Forest Park’s Amber Tretter receiving the Mental Attitude Award.(14 Sports)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Forest Park girls basketball team has won the Class 2A state championship.

The Forest Park Rangers won 38-37 over the Lapel Bulldogs Saturday afternoon.

This is the second consecutive year that Forest Park has won the state championship.

Forest Park’s Amber Tretter was awarded the ⁦IHSAA Class 2A Mental Attitude Award.

14 Sports’ Aaron Hancock will have more details on the championship game tonight.

