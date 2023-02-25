Forest Park girls basketball wins IHSAA Class 2 state championship second year in a row
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Forest Park girls basketball team has won the Class 2A state championship.
The Forest Park Rangers won 38-37 over the Lapel Bulldogs Saturday afternoon.
This is the second consecutive year that Forest Park has won the state championship.
Forest Park’s Amber Tretter was awarded the IHSAA Class 2A Mental Attitude Award.
14 Sports’ Aaron Hancock will have more details on the championship game tonight.
Lapel’s last second 3 is no good! Almost went, but no good.— Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) February 25, 2023
Forest Park WINS the @IHSAA1 girls basketball class 2A state championship game, 38-37, over Lapel!!
