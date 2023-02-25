Forest Park girls basketball wins IHSAA Class 2 state championship second year in a row

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Forest Park girls basketball team has won the Class 2A state championship.

The Forest Park Rangers won 38-37 over the Lapel Bulldogs Saturday afternoon.

This is the second consecutive year that Forest Park has won the state championship.

Forest Park’s Amber Tretter was awarded the ⁦IHSAA Class 2A Mental Attitude Award.

14 Sports’ Aaron Hancock will have more details on the championship game tonight.

Lapel’s last second 3 is no good! Almost went, but no good.



Forest Park WINS the @IHSAA1 girls basketball class 2A state championship game, 38-37, over Lapel!! — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) February 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.