First responders review school safety plans in southern Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Members from Haubstadt Fire Territory, Fort Branch Fire Department, and Gibson County Sheriffs Office partnered together Saturday morning at South Gibson School Corporation Buildings.

Officials say they reviewed safety management plans, had safety discussions to create a clear understanding of response guidelines and procedures in the event of an incident at one of the facilities.

They say they also went on a guided tour of the high school and elementary schools to familiarize themselves with the layouts of the buildings.

This comes after the incident earlier this month where authorities say a trespasser enter Haubstadt Community School.

[Previous: Gibson Co. needs deputies after school trespassing incident]

Sheriff Vanoven told us they are working to get more school resource officers.

