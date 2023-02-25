Polar Plunge
EPD: Two Evansville natives arrested for active warrants against them

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man and woman were stopped and arrested on the street by police Friday night after finding out they both had active warrants out for them.

According to an affidavit, police were on patrol when they saw a man and a women sitting down near the intersection of Governor Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Police say they stopped next to the man and woman, who were later identified as Tikemia Johnson and Opio Camara, and started to talk with them.

Officials say Johnson told police she was using the Wi-Fi at the location and Camara was with her because she was staying with him and he walked with her.

Police say when they asked Johnson her name and the last four digits of her social security number she told police she didn’t know her social security number.

Police say that Johnson gave them the wrong spelling of her name and when they eventually found out the real spelling they ran her name through the system.

Officials say police found a full extradition warrant for possession of methamphetamine and other charges in Kentucky for Johnson.

Police say they arrested Johnson where she then stated her had a substance in her bag, that later tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, in her purse along with a glass pipe.

Officials say they also found out Camara had an active misdemeanor warrant and Johnson had a prior conviction of possession of marijuana.

Camara and Johnson were both transported to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections.

Police say Johnson was booked for possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and cocaine or narcotic drug.

