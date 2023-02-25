Polar Plunge
EPD: Multiple Bird scooters set on fire Friday morning

(WABI)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say multiple electric Bird scooters were set on fire Friday morning in Evansville.

According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to the area of West Franklin Street around 5 a.m. Friday in response to several trash fires.

Officials say when police arrived they found that someone had set multiple electric Bird scooters on fire at three different locations on West Franklin Street.

Police say an Evansville Fire Department arson investigator arrived on scene and a report was taken.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

