EPD: Man arrested on drug charges after police find him passed out in vehicle

James Rollins
James Rollins(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man was arrested Friday night after police found drugs in his truck.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to a driver who was passed out of Saint Joseph Avenue in the southbound lanes near the Lloyd Expressway.

Police say once on scene they removed the driver, later identified as James Rollins, from the vehicle and could see narcotics in plain sight.

Officials say when they searched the vehicle they saw it contained drug paraphernalia.

The affidavit states that the drugs in the truck tested positive for synthetic marijuana and blue pills that were identified as Xanax.

Police say Rollins was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and booked with five counts of possession of a controlled substance.

