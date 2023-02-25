‘Be Kind for Ollie’ night raising money for scholarships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second annual “Be Kind For Ollie” night is being held Saturday night at Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center.

The event is held in honor of Oliver Dill, who died after being left in a hot car.

The money being raised goes directly towards awarding scholarships for local students planning on studying early childhood education.

This is the second year for the event, giving back to the community that helped Ollie’s family through their toughest time.

Ollie’s mother, Jamie Dill, says Be Kind For Ollie does not keep one cent of the proceeds.

Dill says her son loved his preschool teachers, and she feels at times they can be under appreciated.

The event includes a slideshow of Ollie, and his mother says that helps keep her son’s memory alive.

She says the Be Kind For Ollie slogan idea came from an important part of her life...kindness.

”The community has been very supportive of us, and we wanted to make sure that we continued to support each other. The best way to do that is to be kind,” said Dill.

Dill says last year, they were able to give out $8,000 in scholarship money.

She hopes this year they can exceed that amount.

