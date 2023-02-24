‘Through Sleets Eyes’ fest honoring Owensboro native set for this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An event honoring Owensboro native Moneta Sleet Jr. is set for this weekend.

Moneta Sleet Jr. is known as the first black person to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism for a photo he took of Coretta Scott King at MLK’s funeral.

The ‘Through Sleets Eyes’ fest will be held at RiverPark Center and is free to the public.

It’s set to begin Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and run until Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Some of the events at the fest include a meet and greet with Theresa Degrandchamp, a history exhibit, community conversation and more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.