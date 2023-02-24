Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘Through Sleets Eyes’ fest honoring Owensboro native set for this weekend

‘Through Sleet Eyes’ fest set for this weekend in Owensboro
‘Through Sleet Eyes’ fest set for this weekend in Owensboro(Through Sleets Eyes group)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An event honoring Owensboro native Moneta Sleet Jr. is set for this weekend.

Moneta Sleet Jr. is known as the first black person to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism for a photo he took of Coretta Scott King at MLK’s funeral.

The ‘Through Sleets Eyes’ fest will be held at RiverPark Center and is free to the public.

It’s set to begin Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and run until Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Some of the events at the fest include a meet and greet with Theresa Degrandchamp, a history exhibit, community conversation and more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
William Cross
Man charged with attempted murder in Evansville shooting
Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley
Police: 6 children neglected in Mt. Vernon, couple arrested
Jackson Greenfield and Tanner Lamb
Police: 2 people caught on camera taking booze from casino
CR 250 S. blocked off during investigation near Francisco
GCSO: Suspect fatally shoots himself after barricading inside Francisco home

Latest News

KWC announces relocation for Independence Bank Blue Bridge Battle softball tournament
Beverly’s Hearty Slice hosting community giveaway event in Owensboro
2/24 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
2/24 Friday Sunrise Headlines
2/24 Friday Sunrise Headlines