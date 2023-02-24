Polar Plunge
Special announcement expected for Korn Ferry Tour Championship’s future

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A major announcement regarding the future of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship is coming, according to officials.

A press release shows that announcement will happen Tuesday, February 28 at 2 p.m.

The news conference will be held at United Leasing & Finance Headquarters located on East Morgan.

We will provide updates on this story as they become available.

