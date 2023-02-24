Paducah native heading to the Ford Center for WWE SmackDown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Ford Center is hosting the WWE Smackdown event with a familiar wrestler participating.

Some of the top names in pro wrestling will step into the ring, including at least one who is mfrom the Tri-State.

WWE Superstar and Paducah native ‘Ricochet’ stopped spoke with our crew before heading to the Ford Center, recounting his years wrestling at the Evansville Coliseum before making it to the big time.

A lot has changed for Ricochet since then, but he says his mindset before a big match is still the same.

“I think the WWE in general nowadays, especially me, if you’re watching, I think you get hooked,” says Ricochet. “I always say when Ricochet goes into a match, he always thinks like, what would Jackie Chan do? What would Jackie Chan do in this instance, because Jackie Chan’s never the biggest fighter, he’s never the strongest, you know what I mean, but he still comes out on top, he still prevails.”

Ricochet says he doesn’t get to spend time at home often, but he’s excited to be here wrestling in front of friends and family once again.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.