Oakland City man arrested after foot chase Friday

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a man was arrested Friday morning after a brief foot chase by police.

According to a press release, a trooper spotted 50-year-old Homer Dersch, who had two outstanding felony warrants in Gibson County, while pumping gas at the Chuckles gas station.

Officials say Dersch got out o the vehicle and began to run away from the gas station.

Police say they ordered Dersch to stop but he continued to run until he was eventually caught by police.

Officials confirm Dersch was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

The press release states Dersch is being charged with resisting law enforcement and two failure to appear warrants.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.