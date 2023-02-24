Polar Plunge
New Tech Institute High School hosts STEM Fest

By Josh Lucca
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 1,000 middle schoolers in the area came to New Tech High School in Evansville Friday for the sixth annual STEM Fest.

New tech students, along with local colleges, businesses and non-profits put together more than 50 STEM activities.

New Tech High School Principle, Chris Gibson, says events like these are important to engage younger students.

”It’s just great to plant those seeds in younger students,” says Gibson. “So that they see just some really fun things with science, technology, engineering, and math. They might find a career in it. They might see how everyday things are related to stem. So it’s just a great way for them to see stem in action.”

The STEM Fest will take place Saturday as well from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public and all ages are welcome.

