Many city development projects in the works with help of grants, Boonville officials say

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Boonville is booming with development projects, officials say.

According to Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt, the city’s roads were an important starting point for the list of development projects. In six years, the city’s received over $4 million in grant money for streets. Officials say almost 60% of Boonville streets have been repaved so far.

“People like their streets paved. They do,” said Mayor Wyatt. “They like their street being paved in front of their house. It’s kind of like getting a new coat of paint on your house. Something you’re proud of in your neighborhood. And I hear about it a lot.”

Officials say although they started with roadway improvement projects, they didn’t end there. Mayor Wyatt says a $630,000 rural development grant helped the city to install solar panels for the water metering. He says much of the city’s water comes from Spencer County well fields, so those also received solar panel installations.

“Just helps with the overall costs of producing water and the whole idea is to reduce our costs,” said Mayor Wyatt.

He says keeping the cost down will in turn benefit their customers, specifically city residents.

Mayor Wyatt says Boonville’s next focus will be working on city parks. He says they are hoping to recruit more people to live in Boonville and make those currently living there proud residents.

