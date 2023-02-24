Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Many city development projects in the works with help of grants, Boonville officials say

Many city development projects in the works with help of grants, Boonville officials say
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Boonville is booming with development projects, officials say.

According to Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt, the city’s roads were an important starting point for the list of development projects. In six years, the city’s received over $4 million in grant money for streets. Officials say almost 60% of Boonville streets have been repaved so far.

“People like their streets paved. They do,” said Mayor Wyatt. “They like their street being paved in front of their house. It’s kind of like getting a new coat of paint on your house. Something you’re proud of in your neighborhood. And I hear about it a lot.”

Officials say although they started with roadway improvement projects, they didn’t end there. Mayor Wyatt says a $630,000 rural development grant helped the city to install solar panels for the water metering. He says much of the city’s water comes from Spencer County well fields, so those also received solar panel installations.

“Just helps with the overall costs of producing water and the whole idea is to reduce our costs,” said Mayor Wyatt.

He says keeping the cost down will in turn benefit their customers, specifically city residents.

Mayor Wyatt says Boonville’s next focus will be working on city parks. He says they are hoping to recruit more people to live in Boonville and make those currently living there proud residents.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Officials announce several federal drug arrests
12 suspects from 4 states in federal meth conspiracy charged in Owensboro
Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley
Police: 6 children neglected in Mt. Vernon, couple arrested
William Cross
Man charged with attempted murder in Evansville shooting
Jackson Greenfield and Tanner Lamb
Police: 2 people caught on camera taking booze from casino

Latest News

CR 250 S. blocked off during investigation near Francisco
GCSO: Suspect fatally shoots himself after barricading inside Francisco home
African American Coalition hosting event to discuss gun violence in Hopkins Co.
African American Coalition hosting event to discuss gun violence in Hopkins Co.
Church taking over historic Princeton building
Church taking over historic Princeton building
Earlington is preparing for a wave of grant money.
Earlington preparing for grant money after incomplete audits disqualified city from funding