Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man dies after he was dumped into garbage truck, sheriff says

The man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck,...
The man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck, investigators said.(CBS7)
By Micah Allen, Lauren Munt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) – A man in Texas was dumped into a garbage truck and then fell to his death when he tried to climb out, according to officials.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators found that the man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck.

Surveillance video shows the man being dumped into the truck, trying to get off the truck, then falling to his death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities identified the victim as 45-year-old Brandon Altman.

A store employee nearby who was familiar with Altman described him as being “transient.”

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
William Cross
Man charged with attempted murder in Evansville shooting
Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley
Police: 6 children neglected in Mt. Vernon, couple arrested
Jackson Greenfield and Tanner Lamb
Police: 2 people caught on camera taking booze from casino
CR 250 S. blocked off during investigation near Francisco
GCSO: Suspect fatally shoots himself after barricading inside Francisco home

Latest News

The Amber Alert for a missing Tennessee teen was canceled after she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after missing Tennessee teen found safe
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
An unusual snowstorm is hitting Southern California.
RAW: Snow falls in Los Angeles
A Virginia woman says her foster dog could be euthanized for protecting her from another dog....
Woman says foster dog may be euthanized for protecting her