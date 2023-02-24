KWC announces relocation for Independence Bank Blue Bridge Battle softball tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan athletic department has announced the relocation of the annual Independence Bank Blue Bridge Battle softball tournament to Evansville, Indiana.

Officials say the change in venue is due to ongoing construction at Jack C. Fisher Park.

According to a release, the tournament will now be played at the Deaconess Sports Park. Each field features synthetic infields and a high-quality Bermuda grass outfield, along with shaded spectator seating, multiple concession stands, and play areas.

“We are disappointed that the city of Owensboro will miss out on this year’s tournament.” assistant athletic director, Greg Richard said. “We would like to thank both Visit Owensboro and Visit Evansville for going above and beyond to ensure that the tournament still took place. The Independence Bank Blue Bridge Battle is one of the premier NCAA DII softball tournaments in the Region, and this year will be no different. We look forward to working with Visit Evansville as the potential future host site of the tournament.”

They say this year’s tournament consists of 33 games over the course of a three-day span (Feb. 24-26) and features 13 teams from eight states.

Tickets will be available online at www.kwcpanthers.com/tickets starting Wednesday Feb. 22 at 10:00am. Single day passes are $8 while three-day passes are $20. Youth softball teams can receive a special discounted team rate by contacting Gregory Richard at (270) 852-3195 or gregory.richard@kwc.edu.

You can find more information on the Independence Bank Blue Bridge Battle on KWCpanthers.com.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.