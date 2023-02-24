Polar Plunge
2/24 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Friday marks one year since Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

We have continued coverage all morning, and a live interview with our 14 news White House Correspondent, Jon Decker.

In Gibson County, the sheriff’s office says one man is dead after deputies tried to execute a search warrant.

Officials saying 74-year-old Charles Finke was the main subject in a child molestation case.

Evansville water officials say there are no chemicals in the Ohio River after the East Palestine train derailment.

Officials say they will continue to test the water out of precaution.

In Princeton, a historic building will soon be getting a major renovation.

What was once a dance club and a JCPenny, will soon become a new place of worship.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

