EFD releases cause of Morton Ave. Warehouse fire
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department now knows the cause behind a fire that happened back in October 2022 at a Warehouse on Morton Avenue.

Officials say after reviewing the area and witness statements, examining the pre-fire and fire photographs investigators were able to determine the cause of the fire.

According to a release, investigators found that the fire began on the third floor of the building after someone started it to keep warm.

The fire cause is classified as incendiary.

Investigators say although it was reported the fire was set to keep warm, the occupants were not allowed to be inside the building at the time of the fire.

That incident happened on October 17 around 4:40 a.m.

EFD spent several days of scene before the fire was completely put out.

According to the Evansville Police Department, no charges will be filed against the occupants.

“Although the individuals were not supposed to be inside, there was no malicious intent to cause the fire and burn down the building,” says Sgt. Anna Gray. “Therefore did not meet criminal charge of arson.”

