Earlington preparing for grant money after incomplete audits disqualified the city

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Earlington is preparing for a wave of grant money.

The city has been behind on its audits for about six years. This meant they couldn’t receive any grant money, something critical for the small town.

As those grants start to roll back in, city officials already have big plans for how they can make the area a better place; not only for visitors but also for those who live here.

Earlington Mayor Albert Jackson has been in office since January. As he took office, he inherited a problem: the city hasn’t completed an audit in about six years, disqualifying them from grant money. That problem is almost resolved, and they already have big plans.

“Once that gets done, we have grants already lined up,” said Jackson. “All we gotta do is hit send.”

Mayor Jackson says Earlington is too small to generate a lot of revenue, so no grants mean no road maintenance no money to develop the city and more. He says it’s important to see Earlington succeed, in part because its success affects more than just that town.

“If those places don’t thrive then your cities don’t thrive, and if we don’t thrive Madisonville doesn’t thrive, because there’s only so many rooftops you can have within city limits,” said Jackson.

Mayor Jackson says he has a lot of plans and ideas on how to use the money. These include removing lily pads from the lake, and buying kayaks and paddleboats people can rent. He’s also looking at adding a community center and adding public Wi-Fi to the downtown area.

He says it’s important to contribute to the things that make their small town special.

“I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I want her to be able to experience that,” said Jackson.

He says he’s also looking at improving other city spaces, like adding putting in a gazebo and covered basketball court near the walking trail.

Mayor Jackson says he’ll feel a lot better once the audits are resolved.

“We all joke and say ‘once the audits are done that we’re going out,’” said Jackson. “We’re going to one of the Mexican restaurants, sitting down, and we’re ordering a whole table full of food and just have a good time because it’s been a long time coming.”

Mayor Jackson is originally from Earlington, and he encourages everyone to make a visit.

