Deaconess hosts job hiring event for nurses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nurses across the Tri-State were invited to talk to Deaconess officials about future job opportunities on Thursday evening.

Deaconess hosted a recruitment event at The Rooftop in downtown Evansville. The health care system is looking to fill roles in their surgery, cardiac and behavioral health units.

Thursday’s event was open to any licensed registered nurse in the area. Deaconess officials say having events like this ensure there will be enough nurses to take care of the community.

“We learned through COVID that it was tough when you didn’t have enough people taking care of patients,” Deaconess Chief Nurse Executive Jennifer Chiusano said. “So right now, we want to make sure we have enough nurses to take care of our patients now and in our future too.”

Deaconess officials say they are already planning more hiring events like this one later in the year.

