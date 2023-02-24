Polar Plunge
Day School senior Tyler Myers crowned Week 7 POTW winner

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Day School boys basketball star Tyler Myers was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 23,321 total votes.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville city scoring leader Tyler Myers commits to Purple Aces’ men’s basketball]

Myers put forth a big-time scoring effort last Friday, exploding for 35 points in the Eagles’ 67-40 victory over White River Valley.

Earlier this season, Myers became the all-time career scoring leader for the city of Evansville, breaking the record previously held by former Bosse standout and Miami (Ohio) guard Mekhi Lairy.

On Wednesday, the senior guard announced his commitment to the University of Evansville men’s basketball program.

Myers and the Eagles will take on Cannelton in the 1A sectional on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST.

