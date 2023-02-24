Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Cloudy and milder weekend

More 70s next week
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny but cooler on Friday as temperatures stayed in the mid 40s during the afternoon.  Clouds will increase overnight and lows will drop into the upper 30s for Saturday morning.  Mainly cloudy and cool on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s.   Slightly warmer on Sunday with some scattered showers during the day.   Another big storm system will move in from the plains to start the week.   Windy, warmer and periods of rain on Monday as highs climb to near 70.   The system should be out of the Tri-State by late Monday.  Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s Tuesday and near 70 on Wednesday.  More rain likely to finish off the week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
William Cross
Man charged with attempted murder in Evansville shooting
Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley
Police: 6 children neglected in Mt. Vernon, couple arrested
Jackson Greenfield and Tanner Lamb
Police: 2 people caught on camera taking booze from casino
CR 250 S. blocked off during investigation near Francisco
GCSO: Suspect fatally shoots himself after barricading inside Francisco home

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast 11am 2/24
14 First Alert Forecast 11am 2/24
2/24 14 First Alert Sunrise
2/24 14 First Alert Sunrise
2/23 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Brighter, Colder
14 First Alert
Cooler Friday, quiet weekend