Cloudy and milder weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny but cooler on Friday as temperatures stayed in the mid 40s during the afternoon. Clouds will increase overnight and lows will drop into the upper 30s for Saturday morning. Mainly cloudy and cool on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Slightly warmer on Sunday with some scattered showers during the day. Another big storm system will move in from the plains to start the week. Windy, warmer and periods of rain on Monday as highs climb to near 70. The system should be out of the Tri-State by late Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s Tuesday and near 70 on Wednesday. More rain likely to finish off the week.

