Church taking over historic Princeton building
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A new church is sprouting up inside an old building in downtown Princeton.

From the outside looking in, the large, historic yellow building on the corner of Main and State Streets on the square in Princeton doesn’t look like a whole lot.

It’s when you get inside that you can see what it’s turning into.

“We always kind of had our eyes on this building. There’s a uniqueness to it, and it’s really cool. You have a lot of history that’s here, and it’s neat to have some of the conversations about what people remember it as,” says Pastor of Bethany Christian Church Josh Brown.

History indeed, the now-gutted building was previously a home for shopping, line dancing and various clubs.

All of that history along with the location itself, in the heart of downtown Princeton where everybody can see them, was what drew Pastor Brown and Bethany Christian Church to it.

“Them seeing us is awesome, but really it’s how can we be the best church for our community,” explains Brown, “and this puts us in a great place to do that I think, right in the center of town.”

He’s hoping this new location will pay dividends for not only their personal growth, but for the other businesses around them.

“People see us, but we hope that on a Sunday afternoon, our people walk out and go to these restaurants on the square, and make sure that we’re also helping out those businesses as well,” says Brown.

While there may be less shopping or line dancing available on the square where there once was, Brown is hoping in its place will sprout a welcoming place that his members can call home.

“We’re just so excited to have a permanent home and a place to be,” says Brown, “that way we can just be as present as we possibly can, available as we can, to our community.”

Brown says there’s no definitive date on when construction will be finished and services will be ready to begin, but he says they’re working on getting this done as soon as possible.

