Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Brighter, Colder

2/23 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
2/23 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front has swept out the record high temps in the 70s and ushered in seasonable air. Partly to mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the upper 40s. Tonight, it is mostly cloudy as lows temps drop into the upper 30s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with scattered light rain early then some sun during the afternoon.  High temperatures will remain above normal in the mid-50s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy as lows drop to 40-degrees.

Sunday, cloudy with spotty light rain through the day as high temps climb into the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
William Cross
Man charged with attempted murder in Evansville shooting
Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley
Police: 6 children neglected in Mt. Vernon, couple arrested
Jackson Greenfield and Tanner Lamb
Police: 2 people caught on camera taking booze from casino
CR 250 S. blocked off during investigation near Francisco
GCSO: Suspect fatally shoots himself after barricading inside Francisco home

Latest News

14 First Alert
Cooler Friday, quiet weekend
14 First Alert 2/23 at 10pm
14 First Alert 2/23 at 10pm
2/23 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
2/23 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
2/22 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Breezy, Mild