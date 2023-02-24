Brighter, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front has swept out the record high temps in the 70s and ushered in seasonable air. Partly to mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the upper 40s. Tonight, it is mostly cloudy as lows temps drop into the upper 30s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with scattered light rain early then some sun during the afternoon. High temperatures will remain above normal in the mid-50s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy as lows drop to 40-degrees.

Sunday, cloudy with spotty light rain through the day as high temps climb into the upper 50s.

