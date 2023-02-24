Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Board of Education approves Todd Lambert for Littleton Public School Superintendent

Todd Lambert
Todd Lambert(Todd Lambert)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Board of Education has motioned for Todd Lambert to become the superintendent of Schools for Littleton Public Schools.

Lambert is the current superintendent for Warrick County School Corporation.

The board made that motion during their meeting on Thursday.

Our 14 News team has reached out to Lambert for comment.

We will bring you more details later today.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
William Cross
Man charged with attempted murder in Evansville shooting
Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley
Police: 6 children neglected in Mt. Vernon, couple arrested
Jackson Greenfield and Tanner Lamb
Police: 2 people caught on camera taking booze from casino
CR 250 S. blocked off during investigation near Francisco
GCSO: Suspect fatally shoots himself after barricading inside Francisco home

Latest News

‘Through Sleet Eyes’ fest set for this weekend in Owensboro
‘Through Sleets Eyes’ fest honoring Owensboro native set for this weekend
KWC announces relocation for Independence Bank Blue Bridge Battle softball tournament
Beverly’s Hearty Slice hosting community giveaway event in Owensboro
2/24 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines