Board of Education approves Todd Lambert for Littleton Public School Superintendent

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Board of Education has motioned for Todd Lambert to become the superintendent of Schools for Littleton Public Schools.

Lambert is the current superintendent for Warrick County School Corporation.

The board made that motion during their meeting on Thursday.

Our 14 News team has reached out to Lambert for comment.

We will bring you more details later today.

