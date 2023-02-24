Polar Plunge
Beverly’s Hearty Slice hosting community giveaway event in Owensboro

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Beverly’s Hearty Slice in Owensboro is putting on an event to bring the community together.

Organizers say there will be free Little Caesars Pizza, Zaxby’s giftcards, and men’s and women’s clothing.

They say that event will be held at Rolling Heights from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There will also be an opportunity for people to attend from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kendall Perkins Park and Parks & Recreation, Dugan Best Recreation Center.

