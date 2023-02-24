Polar Plunge
7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school

Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a...
Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The 2-year-old was listed in stable condition at a hospital. She had been struck in the thigh. Five teenage boys were also injured and hospitalized. One, 15, was in critical condition and the rest were stable.

A seventh victim was a 31-year-old woman, police said. She was also in stable condition.

A motive was not immediately known and there were no arrests.

Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater said the shooting happened near an elementary school as a non-school event was ending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

