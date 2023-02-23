Vanderburgh Humane Society recruiting more volunteers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Are you an animal lover? Or do you have a heart for serving the community?

You could be the next volunteer for the Vanderburgh Humane Society, officials say.

VHS is hosting a volunteer orientation on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The orientation is for individuals looking to serve the community by helping with the animals at the shelter.

Laurie Miller, the development and public relations coordinator for VHS, says at any given time, they have over 500 animals in their care.

“There’s no number because we can take as many volunteers as that can possibly fit in this building,” said Miller.

According to VHS records, 188 volunteers served at the shelter in 2022. Over 5,700 community service hours were completed by volunteers, officials say.

VHS volunteer James Webb says he’s in his seventh year of serving at the shelter, and the furry friends bring him back.

“The dogs, the animals, I love it,” said Webb.

Webb says he volunteers at the shelter for a couple of hours a day, six days out of the week. He says his favorite shelter dog is a 7-year-old boxer mix by the name of Spud. Webb says he walks Spud for “Mutt’s morning out.”

Miller says there are community service opportunities for volunteer interests looking to serve at the shelter in a less “hands-on way” also. Alexandra Leich says she’s volunteered at VHS Happy Tails Resale Shop since 2014. She says all money received from purchases made at the second-hand store goes directly to supporting the animals just next door at the shelter.

“To know what good work the shelter is doing,” said Leich. “It makes one feel better about the world somehow.”

Miller says anyone interested in volunteering can apply to become a volunteer online and attend an in-person orientation session.

Click here to access details on becoming a volunteer.

