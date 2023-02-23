Polar Plunge
Traffic Alert: EB lane of Lloyd Expressway shut down near Boeke Road due to crash

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a two-car wreck on the Lloyd Expressway.

This happened near the intersection of Boeke Road on Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch says the call originally came in around 4:52 p.m.

EPD tells 14 News that one eastbound lane is shut down on Lloyd Expressway until crews tow the cars away.

Officials say this was a rear-end accident and there were no injuries.

We will update this story once more information is available.

