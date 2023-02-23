Polar Plunge
2/23 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - Happening Thursday, an Evansville man who said he had no remorse in the murder of another man is set to be sentenced.

Ricky Kiper faces up to 85 years in prison.

In Owensboro, 12 people are now in jail as part of a multi-agency investigation.

Police say all were part of a drug trafficking ring.

Officials from Evansville to Cincinnati are making sure that the Ohio River is safe from chemicals.

It all comes after that train derailment in Ohio contaminated the water in that area.

The West Side Nut Club has released the list of organizations they’re donating to.

In total, over $300,000 is going back to businesses and schools in Evansville.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

