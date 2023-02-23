Police: 2 people caught on camera taking booze from casino

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing burglary charges after police say they stole alcohol from Bally’s Casino in downtown Evansville.

Police say 18-year-old Jackson Greenfield and 20-year-old Tanner Lamb were seen on surveillance going into an off-limits area.

They say plenty of images of the suspects were caught because their time in front of the cameras included them making obscene gestures.

Police say the two went into the kitchen at Cavanaughs and then into the restaurant.

They say they stole several bottles of alcohol from the bar and then ran out.

Officers say the suspects drove off, but their license plate was captured.

Police say the two were stopped at Illinois and Bell, and the alcohol bottles were found.

They say both Greenfield and Lamb admitted to taking them.

