Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help to identify truck involved in theft

Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help to identify truck involved in theft
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they believe a truck was involved in a theft.

Deputies say the make of the vehicle is believed to be either an early 2000s GMC or Chevy 3500.

For those who have any information, deputies ask to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Larry A. Richmond
Suspect in firefighter’s death out of federal prison, makes Vanderburgh Co. court appearance
Civic Center in Evansville, IN
2 candidates removed from Evansville Mayoral race
Officials announce several federal drug arrests
12 suspects from 4 states in federal meth conspiracy charged in Owensboro
48-year-old Anthony Hendricks
Owensboro man arrested for multiple drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Boonville getting $5.3M grant for road revitalization project
Boonville getting $5.3M grant for road revitalization project
Hopkins Co. Jail receiving monthly supply of 100 Narcan kits for outgoing inmates
Hopkins Co. Jail receiving monthly supply of 100 Narcan kits for outgoing inmates
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a water...
Crews respond to water rescue near Trocadero Plaza
Officials announce several federal drug arrests
12 suspects from 4 states in federal meth conspiracy charged in Owensboro