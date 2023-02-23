Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help to identify truck involved in theft

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they believe a truck was involved in a theft.

Deputies say the make of the vehicle is believed to be either an early 2000s GMC or Chevy 3500.

For those who have any information, deputies ask to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

