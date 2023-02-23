Owensboro leaders announce participating restaurants for Burger Week

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Burger Week is about to make its return to Owensboro.

Visit Owensboro and the City of Owensboro have partnered together to make this event happen.

On Wednesday, city officials announced the 37 restaurants participating in Burger Week.

Each restaurant will have a $7 special.

Participants are competing for bragging rights.

The special week is set to take place on March 3-11.

Click here for the full list of restaurants participating along with a description and picture of their featured burger.

