Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro leaders announce participating restaurants for Burger Week

Owensboro leaders announce participating restaurants for Burger Week
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Burger Week is about to make its return to Owensboro.

Visit Owensboro and the City of Owensboro have partnered together to make this event happen.

On Wednesday, city officials announced the 37 restaurants participating in Burger Week.

Each restaurant will have a $7 special.

Participants are competing for bragging rights.

The special week is set to take place on March 3-11.

Click here for the full list of restaurants participating along with a description and picture of their featured burger.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Larry A. Richmond
Suspect in firefighter’s death out of federal prison, makes Vanderburgh Co. court appearance
Civic Center in Evansville, IN
2 candidates removed from Evansville Mayoral race
Officials announce several federal drug arrests
12 suspects from 4 states in federal meth conspiracy charged in Owensboro
48-year-old Anthony Hendricks
Owensboro man arrested for multiple drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help to identify truck involved in theft
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help to identify truck involved in theft
Boonville getting $5.3M grant for road revitalization project
Boonville getting $5.3M grant for road revitalization project
Hopkins Co. Jail receiving monthly supply of 100 Narcan kits for outgoing inmates
Hopkins Co. Jail receiving monthly supply of 100 Narcan kits for outgoing inmates
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a water...
Crews respond to water rescue near Trocadero Plaza