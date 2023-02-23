Polar Plunge
No contaminants detected in Ohio River, EWSU officials say

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say tests are continuing to show no contaminants have been found in the Ohio River.

They have been doing those tests as a result of that train derailment in Ohio.

Water officials updated their official Facebook page, saying several samples from Cannelton and Newburgh are clear of any contamination.

On Thursday afternoon, officials say any traces should be passed through the Evansville area, but they will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

