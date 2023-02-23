No contaminants detected in Ohio River, EWSU officials say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say tests are continuing to show no contaminants have been found in the Ohio River.

They have been doing those tests as a result of that train derailment in Ohio.

Water officials updated their official Facebook page, saying several samples from Cannelton and Newburgh are clear of any contamination.

On Thursday afternoon, officials say any traces should be passed through the Evansville area, but they will continue to monitor the situation.

