Many Tri-State churches mark start of Lent with Ash Wednesday services

Many Tri-State churches mark start of Lent with Ash Wednesday services
By Bernado Malone
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season for many denominations of Christianity.

To celebrate, hundreds of people gathered on Wednesday afternoon for a service at St. Mary Catholic Church in Evansville.

Lent is observed 40 days before Easter Sunday, and many Christians give something up for the time.

Vanderburgh Humane Society recruiting more volunteers
Many Tri-State churches mark start of Lent with Ash Wednesday services
Owensboro leaders announce participating restaurants for Burger Week
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help to identify truck involved in theft
