Many Tri-State churches mark start of Lent with Ash Wednesday services
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season for many denominations of Christianity.
To celebrate, hundreds of people gathered on Wednesday afternoon for a service at St. Mary Catholic Church in Evansville.
Lent is observed 40 days before Easter Sunday, and many Christians give something up for the time.
