Man sentenced for child molestation, sexual battery

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been sentenced to a total of 40 years for child molestation and sexual battery case in Evansville.

Ricardo Sandoval was charged with eight counts of child molesting and seven counts of sexual battery back in January.

Officials say the prosecution presented evidence that Sandoval engaged in frequent sexual abuse with the victim at a young age over the course of at least six years.

According to a press release, Evansville Police Detective, Kyle Campbell investigated the incident and officials say the abuse was disclosed to Holly’s House in Evansville.

Ricardo Sandoval Jr.
Ricardo Sandoval Jr.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

